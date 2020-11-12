Several Vehicles Catch Fire Following 29-Car Pileup Near Monticello

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash that happened this morning just before 9:15. Poor visibility and challenging road conditions lead to a crash featuring 29 cars. All of the snow fall in the area made it terribly difficult to drive in.

The accidents took place on I-94 near Wright County Road 18. The State Patrol saying several vehicles caught fire, while nine people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. It is reported that the injuries are all minor ones.

Of the 29 vehicles that were involved in the crash, at least half of them were semis. As first responders first started to arrive, they mentioned several drivers had left the scene before they got there.

If anyone has any involvement and/or knowledge of the incident, you are asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office as 320-223-6666.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today