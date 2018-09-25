Several Arrested in Wadena County on Drug Charges

As a result of numerous investigations conducted by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the West Central Drug Task Force, several people were arrested, and three more have warrants out for their arrest in drug related charges.

The following people were arrested or have active arrest warrants as parts of these investigations:

Markus Karl Mcmann, 24, of Motley is charged with 1st degree sales of a controlled substance, 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance, 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Mcmann has a past conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Crow Wing County and at the time of arrest was out on conditions of release from Crow Wing County. for 3rd Degree Sales of a controlled substance.

Thomas Charles McMurphy, 64, of Sebeka is charged with 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance.

Miles Boone McMurphy, 22, of Sebeka is charged with 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit 1st degree sales of a controlled substance.

A search warrant was executed at the McMurphy residence in Sebeka on September 11, 2018, where more methamphetamine was found. Also found was a digital scale, individual baggies and drug paraphernalia. Zachary Joseph Rogers, 21, of Perham was located at the residence and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Taylor Ray Allen Luster, 20, of Sebeka is charged with two counts of 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance.

Luster has a past conviction of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Otter Tail County.

Aubreenna Kellee Seals, 19, of Wadena is charged with 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance, 4th degree possession with Intent to sell, two counts of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anna Lee Hensel, 26, of Menahga is charged with 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance.

Hensel, at the time of arrest, was out on conditions of release from Wadena County for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and was recently convicted of 2nd degree DWI-test refusal in Wadena County.

Joseph James Jefferson Matson, 40, of Wadena is charged with 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance.

Branagen Jordan Theisen, 27, of Wadena was stopped in a vehicle on Hwy 10 in Wadena on Sept. 20 by the Wadena Police Department. Wadena PD asked for the assistance from K9 “Nitro” from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. Nitro alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Officers found seven grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with a digital scale, numerous individual baggies, a hypodermic needle and numerous EBT cards. Theisen was arrested at the scene and charged with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, driving after suspension, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theisen has past convictions of 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery from Otter Tail

County.

There is an active Wadena County arrest warrant for Trevor Jon Krinkie, 27, of Wadena for 2nd degree sales of a controlled substance, 3rd degree sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit 2rd degree sales of a controlled substance.

Krinkie has a past conviction for felony terroristic threats in Wadena County.

There are active Todd County warrants for Treasure Marie Weekley, 27, and Curtis Eugene Hoffman III, 26, both of Verndale, for selling simulated noncontrolled substance as a narcotic.

The cases will be prosecuted by Kyra Ladd of the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and Agents from the West Central Drug Task Force were assisted by the Wadena Police Department and the Sebeka Police Department.