Lakeland PBS

Sens. Smith and Klobuchar Not Satisfied with USPS Response to MN Postal Concerns

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2023

Minnesota Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are not satisfied with the United States Postal Service’s responses to their recent letters regarding concerns with postal delivery in Minnesota and in particular the Bemidji area.

Representatives from the offices of Smith and Klobuchar heard the concerns of postal workers and Bemidji officials this past Tuesday at a listening session in Bemidji. Postal workers report chaos as they are told to prioritize the deliveries of Amazon packages over regular mail and say there’s a lack of staffing to meet the Postal Service’s delivery standards.

Today, the two Democrats slammed the responses they got from the Postal Service which said that “for the most part, all mailpieces and packages, including in Bemidji, are being delivered daily.” Smith said that postal management has asked her “to take their word over the words of Minnesotans,” and that she believes Minnesotans. Klobuchar said the mail delays are unacceptable and that she will “continue to push the Postal Service to resolve the delays for Minnesotans.”

In addition, according to the senators, the Postal Service said that the media and members of Congress were spreading the “inexplicable falsehood” that the Postal Service prioritizes the deliveries of Amazon packages. But Smith and Klobuchar say the Postal Service’s own representatives explained to Congressional offices in a briefing last week that individual post office managers do have the discretion to prioritize packages over mail.

The senators say that while there may not be a system-wide policy to prioritize packages, from Amazon or any other sources, there is ample evidence of post office managers in Minnesota requiring letter carriers to prioritize packages.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Holds 35th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse

Bemidji Chamber’s 116th Annual Gala Shines Light on Local Businesses

Jeff “Bro” Olsen and Howie Schultz Inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Bemidji Wrestling Wins Handily Over Thief River Falls, Perham in Triangular

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.