Lakeland PBS
Sens. Ruud, Housley To Hold Listening Sessions On Long-Term Care And Aging

Clayton Castle
Jan. 31 2018
On Wednesday, February 7, Senator Karin Housley (R-St. Mary’s Point) and Senator Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point) will hold a joint listening session focused on aging and long-term care issues. The listening session will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The public is encouraged to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for the residents of the Brainerd Lakes area to have their voices heard,” said Senator Ruud, a member of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee. “This is not only a chance for elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans, and their families, to share their stories with the committee, but also a chance for legislators to keep our communities up-to-date with what has been happening in St. Paul.”

The listening session will be held in the cafeteria of Central Lakes College, which is located at 501 West College Drive in Brainerd. Those attending the meeting can park in the north lot and enter through Door #1 or can park in the south lot and enter through Door #24. Questions can be directed to LaRissa Fisher, committee administrator, at larissa.fisher@senate.mn.

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard many reports over the past several months of abuse and neglect toward our most vulnerable citizens – including the elderly,” said Senator Housley, chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee. “These Minnesotans – often elderly – have been subject to abuse and neglect at the hands of their caregivers and others and have often fallen through the cracks because of an ineffective bureaucracy. We’re here to let Minnesotans across the state know we hear them, we acknowledge their pain, and we want to move forward together.”

Senator Carrie Ruud is in her third term representing Senate District 10, which includes communities in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties. She serves as chairwoman of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee.

Senator Karin Housley is in her second term representing Senate District 39, which includes Stillwater, Forest Lake, Lake Elmo, and other communities in Chisago and Washington counties. She serves as chairwoman of the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee.

