Sen. Tina Smith Leads Subcommittee on Efforts to Improve Rural Transit
The Rural Transit: Opportunities and Challenges for Connecting Communities hearing in the U.S. Senate discussed the challenges and importance of transit in rural areas. The meeting included witnesses and other key leaders, including a representative from Minnesota’s Arrowhead Transit, to discuss how rural transit can be a continued service for residents in areas who rely on public transportation.
