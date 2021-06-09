Sen. Tina Smith Leads Subcommittee on Efforts to Improve Rural Transit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Rural Transit: Opportunities and Challenges for Connecting Communities hearing in the U.S. Senate discussed the challenges and importance of transit in rural areas. The meeting included witnesses and other key leaders, including a representative from Minnesota’s Arrowhead Transit, to discuss how rural transit can be a continued service for residents in areas who rely on public transportation.

