Lakeland PBS

Sen. Tina Smith Leads Subcommittee on Efforts to Improve Rural Transit

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 8 2021

The Rural Transit: Opportunities and Challenges for Connecting Communities hearing in the U.S. Senate discussed the challenges and importance of transit in rural areas. The meeting included witnesses and other key leaders, including a representative from Minnesota’s Arrowhead Transit, to discuss how rural transit can be a continued service for residents in areas who rely on public transportation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 196 New Cases Reported Monday

Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Being Held in Bemidji

257 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Friday

Sen. Tina Smith Hosts Hearing on Native American Housing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.