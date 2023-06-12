Lakeland PBS

Sen. Steve Green Hosting Town Hall Meetings in June

Lakeland News — Jun. 12 2023

MN District 2 Sen. Steve Green (R)

District 2 State Senator Steve Green has scheduled three town hall meetings for June.

The Republican legislator will host one in Bemidji on June 20 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds beginning at 3:30 in the afternoon. The next day on June 21, the Senator will be in Walker at the Walker Area Community Center pavilion at 3:30 p.m., and the final town hall takes place on June 26 in Baudette at the city hall, also at 3:30.

According to a press release from his office, Green is expected to address numerous topics from this past legislative session, including the budget, gun and abortion laws, and new budget issues he says school districts will face.

By — Lakeland News

