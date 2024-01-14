Sen. Klobuchar Visits CLC in Staples to View Ag and Energy Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar paid a visit to Central Lakes College’s campus in Staples Friday afternoon.

Sen. Klobuchar, who’s heavily involved in the funding of climate-conscious agricultural matters, spent her time touring CLC’s Ag and Energy Center, the Minnesota State System’s Northern Agricultural Center of Excellence.

The Center’s purpose is to link higher education with private-industry partners to help further develop student’s career paths, something CLC is very appreciative to see Klobuchar exhibiting support for.

More information on CLC’s Ag and Energy Center can be found on its website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today