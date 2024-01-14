Lakeland PBS

Sen. Klobuchar Visits CLC in Staples to View Ag and Energy Center

Miles WalkerJan. 14 2024

Sen. Amy Klobuchar paid a visit to Central Lakes College’s campus in Staples Friday afternoon.

Sen. Klobuchar, who’s heavily involved in the funding of climate-conscious agricultural matters, spent her time touring CLC’s Ag and Energy Center, the Minnesota State System’s Northern Agricultural Center of Excellence.

The Center’s purpose is to link higher education with private-industry partners to help further develop student’s career paths, something CLC is very appreciative to see Klobuchar exhibiting support for.

More information on CLC’s Ag and Energy Center can be found on its website.

 

By — Miles Walker

