Sen. Carrie Ruud Receives CGMC Award

State Sen. Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point) received the Legislator of Distinction Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) at its three-day conference earlier this month.

The Legislator of Distinction Award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding session.

Sen. Ruud is currently serving her third term in the Minnesota State Senate and is the chair of the Environment and National Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee.

Sen. Ruud authored legislation this past session that will make the permitting process more transparent and simpler for cities.

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 90 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.