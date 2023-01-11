Lakeland PBS

Semi Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Aitkin County

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2023

A 58-year-old man has died after the semi truck he was driving left the road and rolled over in Aitkin County this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Edward Casterlow was driving the semi northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath at the time of the crash. Casterlow, who was not wearing his seat belt, died following the crash.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m., and road conditions were listed as having snow and ice.

By — Lakeland News

