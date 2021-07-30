Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Hosts Pop-Up Pantry Following Storms

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Storms earlier this week in Grand Rapids left many without power, including Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. They were able to salvage their food items but decided to host a pop-up pantry event today for those who may have extra need.

The pop-up pantry went from 12:30 until 2 PM in the parking lot of the facility. It was designed to help bridge the gap for those who may have lost food due to the power outages.

The food shelf at Second Harvest was also open today from 11 AM to 3:30 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today