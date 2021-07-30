Lakeland PBS

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Hosts Pop-Up Pantry Following Storms

Betsy Melin — Jul. 29 2021

Storms earlier this week in Grand Rapids left many without power, including Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. They were able to salvage their food items but decided to host a pop-up pantry event today for those who may have extra need.

The pop-up pantry went from 12:30 until 2 PM in the parking lot of the facility. It was designed to help bridge the gap for those who may have lost food due to the power outages.

The food shelf at Second Harvest was also open today from 11 AM to 3:30 PM.

