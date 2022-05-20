Second Harvest Announces 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 12th Annual Chef’s Gala had the celebrity culinary artists all participate virtually this year due to COVID-19. The event was held in two different locations, with chefs in Grand Rapids and Brainerd. The event had two production teams, two hosts, Heidi Holtan and Aaron Brown, and a total of nine staff members for a smooth and successful event.

Noah Wilcox, President of Grand Rapids State Bank was announced as the 2022 celebrity chef of the year by Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. Noah Wilcox raised $10,500 for Second Harvest. Owner Tia Maria of UnWinded Up North, won the judges choice for Itasca County’s Best Mac and Cheese and President of Central Lakes College Hara Charlier, won Judge’s Choices for Crow Wing County’s Best Mac and Cheese. Coming in a close second to Hara with his lobster mac and cheese, was President Matt Kilian, of Brainerd’s Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Their goal was $60,000 and they raised an amazing amount of $62,000. Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank shared. “We could not have done this event without our amazing chefs, hosts, production teams, judges, sponsors, staff and volunteers, we really can’t thank them enough.”

