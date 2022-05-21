Sec. of U.S. Veterans Affairs Listens to Local Vets Testimonies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough spoke at the Eagles club today with many local veterans. Joined by White Earth’s secretary-treasurer Alan Roy and Bemidji’s Mayor Jorge Prince, McDonough was part of a panel that listened to testimonies from veterans.

The conversation mainly centered around mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder. While those who spoke said that there are support groups available, some people still have to drive upwards of 50 miles to reach the support groups. However, there are hopes that a program to bring help to veterans can happen.

Local veteran Ron Valiant is working to establish a program that will bring the help to the veterans directly. The building of the veterans home in Bemidji will also bring more resources to the veterans.

