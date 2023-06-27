Search for Ogema Man Charged with Murder in Becker Co. Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 30-year-old Ogema man is on the run tonight and is now charged with murder in the death of a man in the Pine Point community of Becker County.

Michael Dwayne Croud is charged with second-degree murder with intent – not premeditated in the death of 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Croud, who may be driving a gray Pontiac G6 with license plate 22079.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 6:40 Sunday night for shots fire on Shinob Trail, which is about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids. When deputies arrived, they found Hanks shot dead inside a vehicle.

Two witnesses told police Croud shot Hanks while the victim was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle alongside a woman. What police don’t know yet is why Croud allegedly shot the victim.

Anyone with any information on Croud or the Pontiac G6 in question should contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

