Lakeland PBS

Search for Ogema Man Charged with Murder in Becker Co. Shooting

Lakeland News — Jun. 27 2023

Michael Croud (Credit: Becker County Sheriff’s Office)

A 30-year-old Ogema man is on the run tonight and is now charged with murder in the death of a man in the Pine Point community of Becker County.

Michael Dwayne Croud is charged with second-degree murder with intent – not premeditated in the death of 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Croud, who may be driving a gray Pontiac G6 with license plate 22079.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 6:40 Sunday night for shots fire on Shinob Trail, which is about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids. When deputies arrived, they found Hanks shot dead inside a vehicle.

Two witnesses told police Croud shot Hanks while the victim was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle alongside a woman. What police don’t know yet is why Croud allegedly shot the victim.

Anyone with any information on Croud or the Pontiac G6 in question should contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Three Men Charged in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Investigation into Fatal Shooting in Becker County, Help Wanted in Finding Suspect’s Vehicle

Body of Woman Found on Road South of Brainerd Near Fort Ripley

Suspects in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Bemidji

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.