Sauk Centre Woman Dies in Rollover Crash Near Little Falls

A 25-year-old Sauk Center woman has died in a rollover crash near Little Falls on Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stephanie Lynn Hagfors was driving in an SUV eastbound on Highway 27 about eight miles west of Little Falls when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi traveling the opposite direction. Hagfors’s SUV left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

She died following the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved in the crash.

