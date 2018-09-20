Sarah L. McBroom Appointed to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

Governor Mark Dayton announced earlier today, September 20th, that Sarah L. McBroom will be the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. McBroom is replacing Lois J. Lang, and will be chambered at Grand Rapids in Itasca County.

“Ms. Sarah McBroom has demonstrated a strong commitment to her community through her extensive professional accomplishments and volunteer committee work,” said Governor Dayton. “Ms. McBroom’s time as a staff attorney and judicial law clerk will serve her well as a District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District.”

McBroom is a staff attorney at Legal Aid Service of Northeast Minnesota. She previously worked as a judicial law clerk for Paul H. Anderson, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. McBroom earned her B.A. from St. Olaf College and her J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Photo: Sarah L. McBroom

McBroom will serve the ninth district which includes Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.