Sanford Park Rapids Clinic Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday
The Sanford Park Rapids Clinic will host a one-day COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, April 8. According to the release, the clinic will be offering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine by appointment only to anyone who is 18 years-old or older.
Being a patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement. To schedule an appointment for Thursday, you can call (877)-701-0779.
The event runs from noon-4 PM on Thursday.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.