Sanford Park Rapids Clinic Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday

Nick UrsiniApr. 6 2021

The Sanford Park Rapids Clinic will host a one-day COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, April 8. According to the release, the clinic will be offering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine by appointment only to anyone who is 18 years-old or older.

Being a patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement. To schedule an appointment for Thursday, you can call (877)-701-0779.

The event runs from noon-4 PM on Thursday.

