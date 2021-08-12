Sanford Health Taco Fest Raises Nearly $30,000 for Bemidji United Way
The 23rd annual Sanford Health Taco Fest held last week raised nearly $30,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area.
The event this year was sponsored by Lueken’s Village Foods and was an all-day event that kicked off the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, where they sold fry bread tacos, drinks, and a dessert. Over 2,500 tacos were served over the course of the event.
The grand total, $29,681.70, was the most money the event has ever raised.
