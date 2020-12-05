Sanford Health Suspends Merger Talks with Intermountain Healthcare

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health has indefinitely suspended conversations about a planned merger with Intermountain Healthcare.

The decision follows the recent departure of Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health for the past 25 years. The Sanford Health Board of Trustees last week appointed Bill Gassen as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Given the leadership change, Sanford Health has decided to pause current merger and acquisition activity while they address other organizational needs.

