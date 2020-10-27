Sanford Health Planning Merger with Health Care Group From Utah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare, which is based in Salt Lake City, have announced plans to merge next year.

According to a news release from Sanford Health, the merger will allow Sanford to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve and strengthen their impact in health care delivery and value. Intermountain Healthcare includes 4,000 caregivers, 225 clinics, and 24 hospitals in primarily Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

Sanford Health is expected to continue using the Sanford name in their current locations, while Intermountain will do the same in their area.

