Sanford Health Opens New Pharmacy In Blackduck

Jul. 25 2019

Residents in Blackduck have a new place for filling their prescriptions. The Sanford Blackduck Pharmacy opened Monday in the lower level of the Sanford Blackduck Clinic, 81 First St. NW, Suite A, Blackduck, Minn. 56601.

For over 100 years, Moon Drug has served the Blackduck community and will now continue doing so by moving its prescriptions to the new location in the Blackduck Clinic. According to a press release from Sanford Health, the Sanford Blackduck team is excited about this new change, which will provide care that is more efficient than ever.

In this new location, patients can attend their appointment in the clinic and pick up their prescription downstairs Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The pharmacy accepts prescriptions from all providers and clinics including those outside of the Sanford network.

While construction continues, patients are encouraged to use the alley entrance and park in designated parking spots along the west side of the Sanford Blackduck Clinic.

To contact the new pharmacy, patients may call (218) 835-7700.

