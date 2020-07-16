Sanford Health, Marvin Partner Together For COVID-19 Testing in Warroad
Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota has partnered with building materials manufacturer Marvin to offer COVID-19 testing at the Marvin Training and Visitors Center in Warroad.
Based on demand, staff from Sanford Health in Bemidji are being sent to Warroad to provide testing for Marvin employees and community members. Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
To receive a test, patients must first call the Sanford Bemidji Nurses Line at 218-333-5000.
