Sanford Health In Bemidji Hosting Blood Drive December 27

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center will be hosting the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile for the community where donors can donate blood to be used locally.

Sanford Health hosts a blood drive three times a year, and any blood that is donated is used at the hospital or the Memorial Blood Center.

The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile will be located in the southeast parking lot of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and all blood types are needed, especially type O negative (O-) and O positive (O+).

Donors will need to present a photo ID when they arrive at the hospital, eat before they donate and have no cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec 27 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

You can register one of two ways: by logging into mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 2234 or by contacting Lexie at (218) 740-1542.

