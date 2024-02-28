Sanford Health Implements Updated Visitor Restrictions in Bemidji & Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health medical centers in Bemidji and Bagley have updated their visitor restrictions due to a recent increase in respiratory illnesses in the area.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 27, only four visitors are allowed to visit a patient per day, with only two allowed in a patient’s room at a time. If you were recently exposed to any respiratory illnesses, you will have to wear a face mask will inside either hospital.

Also, special care nursery visits will be limited to only 15 minutes. All visitors there must be over the age of six and wear a mask at all times. Only two people are allowed to visit at a time, and one of those two people must be a parent or legal caregiver.

For those visiting COVID-19 patients in isolation, if you are unvaccinated, it is recommended that you quarantine for five days after your visit. If you are vaccinated, it is recommended that you wear a mask for at least 10 days after your visit.

