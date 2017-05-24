Sanford Health, Greater Bemidji Considering Multi-Million Dollar Sports Complex

Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji are looking to build a new multi-million dollar youth sports complex and wellness center. While plans have not been finalized, the groups will now begin talks with the community to formalize a site recommendation.

The two groups are considering a family wellness center, multi-purpose field house, ice facility and outdoor playing fields to be located on the site. Should plans move forward, Sanford Health has pledge a piece of land near its main clinic to be used for the project. It would also give a $10M multi-year investment for the complex.

Greater Bemidji says it will lead a task force of local leaders to assess the need and feasibility of the project. The group would meet with various stakeholders to find out what they would like to see at the facility.

The task force would then give recommendations back to the two organizations to be potentially implemented at the site. They would also consider who should run the site and how sustainable it could be over time.

Greater Bemidji hopes to have a recommendation by October.