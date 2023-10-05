Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Earns “Joy in Medicine” Recognition for Promoting Clinician Well-Being

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2023

Sanford Health has earned gold recognition from the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine recognized organization.

According to a press release from Sanford Health, the AMA distinction is granted to organizations that attest to the criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program and demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members through proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

Burnout rates among the nation’s physicians and other health care professionals spiked dramatically as the COVID-19 pandemic placed acute stress on care teams and exacerbated long-standing system issues. While the initial effects of the pandemic have passed, the lingering impact of work-related burnout remains an obstacle to achieving national health goals.

AMA officials said in the press release that health organizations that have earned recognition from the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leading a national movement that has declared the well-being of health professionals to be an essential element for providing high-quality care to patients, families, and communities.

By — Lakeland News

