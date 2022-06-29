Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Begins Giving COVID Vaccines to Kids 6 Months to 4 Years Old

Lakeland News — Jun. 28 2022

Sanford Health started administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4 years on Tuesday.

Sanford Health has a large medical facility in Bemidji but also has locations in several other cities in the Lakeland viewing area.

This is the final group in the US that has been approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccine Saturday, June 18th following a vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The authorization gives federal approval for children between the ages of 6 months to 4 years to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

By — Lakeland News

