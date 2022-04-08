Lakeland PBS

Sanford Center Introduces New General Manager

Mary BalstadApr. 7 2022

Monday, April 4 marked the starting day for the new general manager of the Sanford Center Sheila Murphy may be the newest face at the Bemidji events center, but is she eager to bring the building alive once more.

Murphy recently shared a lunch with a few members of the Bemidji City Council along with Visit Bemidji, establishing a working relationship between the parties. Previously the general manager at the Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana, Murphy has knowledge of the entertainment industry and the challenges she faces post-COVID. Despite the change in scenery and temperature, Murphy is confident in the future of the Sanford Center and the acts that will perform there.

The conversation did not focus solely on the summer season, but rather how the Sanford Center will stay lit up throughout the year.

