DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Salvation Army Looking For Bell Ringers

Josh Peterson
Nov. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

The Salvation Army in the Bemidji area is looking for a few good men and women to ring bells this holiday season.

The annual Salvation Army Kettle drive is underway and many of posts around Bemidji have shifts available for bell ringers.

This is the only fundraising drive the organization does through out the year to help the local growing need in the community.

If you would like to sign up please contact one of the following:

Carol (218) 333 – 4185

Gene (218) 556 – 8048

Patty (218) 308 – 5234

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Caution Urged On Area Lakes Due To Ice Conditions

Questions On Use Of Historic Tax Credits for Carnegie Library Still Remain

Visit Bemidji Launches First Major Tourism Study In 20 Years

Country Music Fans React To Brad Paisley Concert Announcement

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Veteran Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Groping

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is facing a new allegation of inappropriately touching a woman after an Army veteran
Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Veteran Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Groping

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Pierz Community Comes Together To Save Park

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Brainerd Public Library Displays Local Artist

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Wildfire

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Freeway Near Baxter Shut Down Due To Crash

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.