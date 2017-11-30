Salvation Army Looking For Bell Ringers
The Salvation Army in the Bemidji area is looking for a few good men and women to ring bells this holiday season.
The annual Salvation Army Kettle drive is underway and many of posts around Bemidji have shifts available for bell ringers.
This is the only fundraising drive the organization does through out the year to help the local growing need in the community.
If you would like to sign up please contact one of the following:
Carol (218) 333 – 4185
Gene (218) 556 – 8048
Patty (218) 308 – 5234
