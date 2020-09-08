Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge to Begin New Era

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After over 120 years of family ownership, Chris Ruttger and his family have decided to sell Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Resort was sold to Minnesota-based 1898 Investments, which plans to now focus on taking Ruttger’s to a new level with renovations to come.

Though this is indeed end of an era for Ruttger, he will still be heavily involved as a member of the board of directors with his focus set on helping the merger of the existing staff with the new ownership. He will also help by giving advice and leadership throughout this transition into a new beginning for the business.

Regardless of his new role, Ruttger feels that he will continue his same goal of helping the lodge continue to provide memories that will last a lifetime.

