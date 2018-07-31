Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Rural Program Aims To Combat Opioid Epidemic

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 31 2018
Leave a Comment

CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls hosted a forum today discussing the current opioid crisis and a task force in Morrison County combating the epidemic. Minnesota gubernatorial and legislative candidates were invited to attend the discussion.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officially declared the current opioid epidemic a public health emergency. A task force in Morrison County is aiming to combat the crisis.

“Here in Little Falls we have a comprehensive care program that we started a few years ago where we first started by monitoring patients for the appropriateness of narcotics. So patients who didn’t really have a reason to be on narcotics, they were tapered. People who needed narcotics who were maybe on too much, they got that cut down to more safe doses,” explained Dr. Heather Bell of St. Gabriel’s Health. “We then turned it over into starting to treat patients with opioid use disorder.”

The program got started in 2015 by a grant through the Affordable Care Act when Morrison County saw that there were over 100,000 opioid pills given out each month in a county with only 33,000 residents.

The program partners with community members, such as the sheriff’s department and local pharmacists, to improve informative decision making, increase provider awareness, and change the culture of narcotic prescribing.

“We have been quite successful. We have caught over 500,000 opioids out of our community of 30,000. We have now over 68 active patients who are on treatment who are back to jobs, back to working, back to their families,” added Dr. Bell. “Just back living normal lives who are no longer addicted.”

St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls hosted a forum to bring local political candidates to the table and talk about how this program could be mirrored in other communities.

“We’re here today to have a really good discussion with these candidates on what funding is needed, funding down the road for other critical access hospitals and we can provide a replicable program in rural Minnesota that we want these candidates to learn about,” said Kathy Lange, Foundation Director at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls.

The task force hopes to spread to other areas and show other communities that fighting the problem of opioid abuse is attainable and possible.

“I would like to see this go statewide. I’d like to see this program become something that becomes an education program that can be used in any community so that any community can recreate the efforts they’re doing here and they have a place to fall back on when they need to answer their questions,” explained Minnesota State Rep. Ron Kresha.

“We’ve now started to touch communities in other states so I just hope that continues to grow and have people realize this is very doable,” added Dr. Bell.

For more information on the rural opioid program and task force visit www.christgabriels.com.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sprout Foods Raising Funds To Bring The Grocery Store To You

Live Better Live Longer Will Soon Close Their Doors

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Recent Show

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.