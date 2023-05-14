Lakeland PBS

Rural Minnesota CEP Job Fair in Little Falls Lets Students Explore Career Opportunities

Hanky HazeltonMay. 13 2023

To connect Morrison and southern Todd counties, Rural Minnesota CEP partnered with Little Falls Community Schools to provide a job fair to students.

Wednesday’s event gave them an opportunity to job search, network, and explore career opportunities in the Little Falls area. It also highlighted manufacturers and let students know about jobs and trades that don’t necessarily need a two- or four-year degree.

By — Hanky Hazelton

