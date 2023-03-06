Lakeland PBS

Runaway Snowmobile Causes Extensive Property Damage in Menahga

Justin OthoudtMar. 6 2023

A snowmobile that was started by its owner and then sped away caused severe damage to a neighboring property in Menahga last week.

According to a press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 2nd, at approximately 11:45 p.m. officials received a report of a crash involving a snowmobile, a vehicle and a neighboring house. Upon arrival, it was discovered that no one had operated the snowmobile, and no one was injured. Further investigation found that the owner of the snowmobile, Curtis Roghan, had started the machine and that it had accelerated on its own.

According to the press release, this caused the snowmobile to strike a neighbor’s vehicle, garage, and another neighbor’s home. The snowmobile later came to a stop in a snowbank. Extensive damage was sustained to the vehicle and the neighboring home. Residents of the home had to be evacuated due to a power meter being struck.

Minnesota Power responded to the scene and terminated service to the home until it could be fixed.

