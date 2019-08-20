Royalton Woman Seriously Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

A one vehicle accident in Morrison County sent a Royalton woman to the hospital on Monday, August 19.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 7:03 p.m. on Iris Road, west of 190th Avenue, approximately six miles southeast of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.

22-year-old Bruce Gerads of Royalton was traveling South on Iris Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a swamp with the passenger, 22- year-old Kailey Sherman of Royalton trapped underneath.

Emergency personnel assisted in getting Sherman out from underneath the vehicle. She was transported by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Little Falls Police Department, MN State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Life Link III.