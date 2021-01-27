Lakeland PBS

Rosenmeier Forum to Host MPR Economics Contributor This Week

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2021

The Rosenmeier Forum in the Brainerd Lakes area is set to host another virtual event this week.

Chris Farrell, Senior Economics Contributor at Minnesota Public Radio, is the guest speaker, and the presentation is titled “Personal Finance: A New Year and a New Administration.” The forum’s president, Rollin Buck, says because of Farrel’s background, this is a great way to appeal to everyone in some way who will tune in.

The event takes place on Thursday at 7 PM. Those interested in listening should email rosenmeierforum@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

New Brainerd Performing Arts Center to Be Named By Community

Line 3 Opponents Hoping for Similar Result to Keystone XL Pipeline

Essentia Health Begins Vaccinating 65-Plus Age Group

In Business: Brainerd Business Mapping Plans to Harness Sun’s Power

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.