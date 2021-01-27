Rosenmeier Forum to Host MPR Economics Contributor This Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Rosenmeier Forum in the Brainerd Lakes area is set to host another virtual event this week.

Chris Farrell, Senior Economics Contributor at Minnesota Public Radio, is the guest speaker, and the presentation is titled “Personal Finance: A New Year and a New Administration.” The forum’s president, Rollin Buck, says because of Farrel’s background, this is a great way to appeal to everyone in some way who will tune in.

The event takes place on Thursday at 7 PM. Those interested in listening should email rosenmeierforum@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link information.

