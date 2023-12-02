Lakeland PBS

Roseau Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Domestic Altercation

Lakeland News — Dec. 1 2023

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton (via Roseau Police Department)

Authorities in Roseau County are searching for a suspect in a domestic altercation who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman.

Roseau police officers recovered the suspected gun in an apartment building but have not located the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Brandon Tyrone Hamilton. Hamilton, who is 6’0″ tall and weighs 170 lbs., was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a black and red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, red, and white shoes.

During the search, a public safety alert was sent out through the Code Red Alert System and IPAWS Alert System.

Authorities say the public should go about their daily activities and report any suspicious person who matches Hamilton’s description, either to the Roseau Police Department at 218-463-3129 or the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office at 218-463-1421.

By — Lakeland News

