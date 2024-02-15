Lakeland PBS

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Upsets Moorhead to Take Section 8AA Title

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2024

It was a rematch from a season ago, the 1-seed Moorhead versus #2 Roseau in the Section 8AA championship on Wednesday. The Rams were able to get sweet revenge over the Spuds 5-4 and took home the section title.

With their win over Moorhead, Roseau has punched their ticket to the state tournament and is heading back to the X for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

By — Lakeland News

