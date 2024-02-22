Roseau Girls’ Hockey Confident Ahead of State Tournament

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, the Class AA girls’ hockey teams will play their quarterfinal match-ups, where Roseau will be making their 7th state tournament appearance – their first since 2020.

The 18-10 rams were given a random draw and will be paired with a familiar opponent in 2-seed Hill-Murray, a team that beat them 8-2 in late December. Since that loss, Roseau has gone 11-2, including a come-from-behind win over 7th-ranked Moorhead in the Section 8AA finals. And that victory has epitomized this year’s squad.

“We are super resilient. We’ve been through a lot even off ice this year,” said sophomore Jasmine Hovda. “So I think just coming together as a team, it just shows that we can push through a lot of adversity, which we have a lot this season. So it’s just fun to see what we can do as a team and come together.”

“It means that we leave no doubt on the ice. We don’t take a hard team and think of them as, ‘Oh, we can’t get past them,'” explained junior Peyton Remick. Doesn’t mean anything. We just got to keep pushing, fighting through the tough battles. But I feel like if we just play hard throughout, all three periods we’ll come on top.”

“When I was an eighth grader, you know, we made it our first year and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s easy. Like, we’re going to be going to the state tournament a lot,’ and that’s not the case,” said senior Jada Pelowski. “Like, it takes a lot of hard work and determination to get there and it’s an honor and I think our whole team feels the same way that I do, like, we’re super pumped to be able to go back down there.”

Roseau has not won a quarterfinal game at the state tourney since beating New Prague 4-1 in 2008 in their first ever state appearance, and in that season they finished 3rd. The Rams have the early game at 11 AM on Thursday, Feb. 22.

