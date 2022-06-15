Roseau Baseball Routs Duluth Marshall 13-2, Advances To First-Ever State Semifinal
Roseau baseball kept its incredible postseason run alive on Tuesday with a 13-2 win over Duluth Marshall in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals.
The Rams scored three runs in the first inning and also totaled three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, before closing out the seventh inning with four runs.
Issac Wensloff got the win from the mound and struck out 14 batters. The Rams will now face St. Agnes in their program’s first-ever state semifinal game. First pitch is set for 1:30 PM on Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.