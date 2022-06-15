Lakeland PBS

Roseau Baseball Routs Duluth Marshall 13-2, Advances To First-Ever State Semifinal

Chaz MootzJun. 14 2022

Roseau baseball kept its incredible postseason run alive on Tuesday with a 13-2 win over Duluth Marshall in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals.

The Rams scored three runs in the first inning and also totaled three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, before closing out the seventh inning with four runs.

Issac Wensloff got the win from the mound and struck out 14 batters. The Rams will now face St. Agnes in their program’s first-ever state semifinal game. First pitch is set for 1:30 PM on Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Baseball Gets Revenge on Mahtomedi with 2-0 Win in Class AAA Quarterfinal

Grand Rapids Baseball Excited for Rematch with Mahtomedi in State Tournament

Brainerd Softball Ends Season as Class AAAA State Runner-Up

Roseau Baseball Headed To State For First Time In A Decade, Takes Home Section 8AA Title

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Rotary Ends Human Trafficking

Posted on May. 27 2022

Backroads: Charlie Parr

Posted on May. 26 2022

Common Ground: Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes Blows Glass

Posted on May. 25 2022

Lakeland Currents - Understanding Management of Local Solid Waste

Posted on May. 20 2022

Backroads: ELSKA

Posted on May. 19 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.