Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular Returns to Rock Out in Brainerd

Nathan Green — Dec. 27 2019

Every year, one group of musicians comes to the Brainerd Lakes area to perform in front of a sold-out crowd right before Christmas. While the group plays your typical Christmas songs, the performance is put on in a non-so-typical fashion. Chaz Mootz has the story.

Rock & Roll Christmas will have its last performance of the year tomorrow at Paramount Theater in Saint Cloud.

