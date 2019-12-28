Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular Returns to Rock Out in Brainerd
Every year, one group of musicians comes to the Brainerd Lakes area to perform in front of a sold-out crowd right before Christmas. While the group plays your typical Christmas songs, the performance is put on in a non-so-typical fashion. Chaz Mootz has the story.
Rock & Roll Christmas will have its last performance of the year tomorrow at Paramount Theater in Saint Cloud.
