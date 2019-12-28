Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular Returns to Rock Out in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, one group of musicians comes to the Brainerd Lakes area to perform in front of a sold-out crowd right before Christmas. While the group plays your typical Christmas songs, the performance is put on in a non-so-typical fashion. Chaz Mootz has the story.

Rock & Roll Christmas will have its last performance of the year tomorrow at Paramount Theater in Saint Cloud.

