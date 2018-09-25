Rock It Forward Event to Support Essentia Health

Enjoy some rock and roll and support a great cause at the first annual Rock It Forward concert coming to Crosslake Saturday, October 20th.

The concert will be held at the Pine Peaks Event center in Crosslake. Headlining the show is Zeppo playing the hits of Led Zeppelin, and before them, Wild Rice will take the stage, a local band from Brainerd. All proceeds from the concert support the Pay It Forward fund at Essentia Health which helps to provide basic living expenses to cancer patients.

Tickets are just $20 and they can be purchased at the door or online at https://m.bpt.me/event/3601916.

To learn more about the concert click on the video below of Paul Boblett, the event coordinator.