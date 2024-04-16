Apr 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Roadwork on Highway 10 Through Little Falls Begins on Monday

Motorists who travel on Highway 10 through Little Falls will encounter lane closures and delays as roadwork begins Monday, April 22.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is replacing guardrails, re-establishing gravel shoulders, and resurfacing both directions of mainline, shoulders, and accesses to and from Highway 10 between east of Little Falls at County Road 35 to west of the Mississippi River at County Road 52.

The project is expected to last into early July and will include single-lane closures on both directions with lane shifts and reduced speeds.

When finished, the $5.5 million project will provide smoother road surfaces, reduce maintenance costs, and improve motorist safety, according to MnDOT. More information on the project can be found here.

