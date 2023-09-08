Lakeland PBS

Road Resurfacing on Highway 197 in Bemidji to Begin Sunday

Lakeland News — Sep. 8 2023

Credit: MnDOT

Motorists on Highway 197/Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji will experience overnight lane closures as crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing the road beginning this weekend.

MnDOT officials say the project was previously scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 6, but due to weather delays, the project will now begin on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Highway 197 resurfacing work is located between Hannah Ave. and Bemidji Ave. with overnight lane closures beginning at 8 p.m. Motorists will experience nighttime lane closures as most of the resurfacing work will take place at night to lessen the impact on businesses and motorists. The lane closures will be removed during the day.

The $1.1 million project is expected to last about two weeks. The goal of the project is to extend the life of the pavement until a more permanent fix can be constructed in about 10 years.

