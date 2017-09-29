Road Construction Leads To Lane Closures On Division Street

The Beltrami County Highway Department is urging motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones as they prepare to close traffic lanes for the construction of a roundabout.

As road construction continues on the Jefferson/ Division Roundabout, the contractor on the project is set to begin bituminous removal to the east near the intersection with Park Avenue and to the west to the west off ramp of the Highway 2 By-Pass.

Once the bituminous is removed they will pave those areas of removal. This work will require the contractor to temporary close one lane and flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the work zone.

No detour will be in place and motorists are being asked to use an alternate route if possible as delays are expected. Motorists are being asked to plan ahead to avoid this work.

The roundabout construction is progressing and additional closures will be required to complete this project.

For more information regarding this construction please contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 333-8173.