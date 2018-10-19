Road Construction Begins Today Near Solway
Beginning today, Reierson Construction will be removing the bituminous surfacing on CSAH 5 approximately 1.6 miles north of Solway. Delays can be expected while the contractor is working in the area.
Beginning on Monday, October 22nd, the road will be closed to thru traffic while a new culvert is installed. The work is expected to take 5-10 days. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until it is complete.
Beltrami County Highway Department urges drivers to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.
For more information, please contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 333-8173.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More
Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More
That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More
Until this comment.... Read More