Road Construction Begins Today Near Solway

Beginning today, Reierson Construction will be removing the bituminous surfacing on CSAH 5 approximately 1.6 miles north of Solway. Delays can be expected while the contractor is working in the area.

Beginning on Monday, October 22nd, the road will be closed to thru traffic while a new culvert is installed. The work is expected to take 5-10 days. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until it is complete.

Beltrami County Highway Department urges drivers to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

For more information, please contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 333-8173.