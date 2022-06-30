Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative Hosting Community Picnics in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Rotarians are working with other organizations and city council members to build a better relationship with those in the Ridgeway neighborhood. One method of doing so is by hosting a community picnic every two weeks.

Part of the larger Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative, Rotarians, Bemidji Boys & Girls Club members, local law enforcement, and others from the community attend these picnics to create positive relationships within the community. Whether it’s lending a helping hand or simply having a conversation, for almost two years those working on the Ridgeway project have assisted in creating this support system.

“Lots of different groups have come here,” says Americorps Housing Navigator Terri Meade. “[These groups] have gathered interested tenants and people together to share information to try and improve the quality of their lives.”

One of the more recent developments with the Ridgeway project was helping families ordered to vacate the apartment building at 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW find housing and support.

