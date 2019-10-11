Rick Fargo Awarded Brainerd Community Member Of The Month

Earlier this week, Rick Fargo was honored with the community member of the month award. The award is decided by Brainerd mayor Ed Menk and recognizes community members who aren’t normally in the spotlight but are constantly helping out their fellow neighbors and community.

Fargo currently works at Progressive Property Management in Brainerd, but considers himself co-retired. He has been volunteering with the Nisswa Jaycees since 1978 and thinks this is a great award to be recognized for.

“My feeling is if you want to be apart of the community, you have to participate and that stuck with me,” said Fargo.

I also since 2003 have been working with the Brainerd Police Department and some people on educating rental property owners in the city and help them learn and understand what they’re in for when they own a rental property,” said Fargo.

If you know someone in the Brainerd Lakes Area who is a candidate for the Brainerd community member of the month, you can fill out a nomination form at Brainerd city hall.