Rice Man Seriously Injured In Rural Backus ATV Crash

Jul. 15 2019

A 44-year-old Rice man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in rural Backus on Friday, July 12.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, his office received a report around 7:43 p.m. Friday of a serious ATV crash resulting in injuries on Ox Yoke Road NW.

Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 24-year-old Rice man was operating a 2011 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while attempting to make a turn. The ATV then went into the ditch and hit several trees.

The passenger, a 44-year-old man, also of Rice, was ejected from the ATV and treated at the scene. He was then transported to a St. Cloud area hospital by Life Link air transport. The driver was treated at the scene with no apparent injury.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Backus Fire and First Response, and North Memorial Ambulance.

 

