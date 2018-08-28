Returning Champs Look To Uphold Their State Fair Title

When you are at the Minnesota State Fair, it is easy to get lost in the masses. But if you’re a Beltrami County 4-H member, your odds of being seen just got better. In 2017, the county walked away from the fair with overall grand champion, and now have a title to uphold.

Winning overall grand champion at last year’s Minnesota State Fair has lead to some perks for Beltrami County, such as ideal placement throughout the barns on the fairgrounds. Beltrami County is visible from all sight lines, a chance for the county to showcase why they were ranked the best last year.

For Beltrami 4-H members, having this honor means even more hard work to make sure they can uphold their title and strive to walk away with the same honor again.

For this crew, the hard work means working together, helping each other out, and looking out for each member’s animals. But despite all the hard work, sharing their love for their animals and educating the public is the true reward.

With the livestock encampment completed, the hard work continues throughout the rest of the fair, showcasing a years worth of hard work to the masses.

General encampment rotations for the 4-H program began Sunday for everything non-livestock related. The Minnesota State Fair runs everyday through Labor Day.