Retired MN Supreme Court Justice Alan Page Visits Brainerd to Discuss Education Amendment

Hanky HazeltonNov. 16 2022

Last week, the community was invited to attend a Rosenmeier Forum at Central Lakes College’s Brainerd campus, where retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings football star Alan Page discussed the education amendment to the Minnesota Constitution.

The proposed amendment, also known as the Page Amendment, concerns children’s education and seeks to ensure every child in the state has access to a quality education.

The next Rosenmeier Forum will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., where State Demographer Susan Brower will lecture on the results of Minnesota’s 2020 Census and its impact on the state. A forum will also be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at noon and 7 p.m. and will feature former State Department official Thomas Hanson. Each event will be held at the Chalberg Theatre on CLC’s Brainerd campus.

