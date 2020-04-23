Resorts Can Now Accept Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Governor’s office announced this week that resorts will be allowed to open their hotels under specific guidelines, including the closure of shared amenities. Recreational use of RV resorts and campgrounds are not allowed. Resort managers are relying on the support of the community and outdoor activities to gain revenue.

The Stay-at-Home Order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, but the hotel portions of resorts including rented cabins can open as planned and can accept guests. Guests do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort. Communal amenities may not be open for use, except food stores, laundry facilities, and fish cleaning stations and docks. Resorts, RV resorts, and campgrounds do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.

Seasonal renters and primary residents can continue to utilize RV resorts. Recreational use of campsites is not allowed, but campsites can be used on a temporary basis for those who require shelter for the purposes of work or required social distancing. Communal amenities may also be limited at RV resorts except for bathroom and shower buildings, food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks.

Private and public campgrounds are still closed for recreational camping. Campsites that are reserved for temporary use for purely recreational and short-term purposes are not allowed. The closure does not apply to people who rely on their campsite as their primary residence, and seasonal renters who maintain personal property at their site. The closure doesn’t apply to those who use a campsite for the purposes of work or required social distancing. Campsite amenities are also limited to bathroom and shower buildings, food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today